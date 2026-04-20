Vehicle Purchases Surge On Akshaya Tritiya; Mumbai Records 7,072 Registrations

Vehicle Purchases Surge oOn Akshaya Tritiya; Mumbai Records 7,072 Registrations | AI - Representational Image

Mumbai: Alongside the traditional rush for gold, vehicle purchases witnessed a significant surge on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya this year. According to available data, a total of 7,072 vehicles were registered across Mumbai between April 11 and April 19, with two-wheelers accounting for the largest share.

Showrooms across the city reported heavy footfall, as many customers preferred taking delivery of their vehicles on this auspicious day. Festivals such as Akshaya Tritiya, Diwali, Gudi Padwa, and Dussehra are traditionally considered favourable for making high-value purchases, including vehicles, leading to a seasonal spike in demand.

This year, the surge translated into high registration numbers at Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across Mumbai. The Wadala RTO recorded the highest number of registrations, followed by Borivali and Mumbai Central, all witnessing strong consumer response.

Automobile dealers attributed the spike to a combination of festive sentiment and attractive offers, including discounts, exchange schemes, low down payments, and easy financing options. Demand was particularly strong for two-wheelers, electric scooters, and compact cars.

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Bookings had already picked up pace in the days leading up to Akshaya Tritiya, with many customers pre-registering to ensure delivery on the day. As a result, a festive atmosphere prevailed across showrooms. “Akshaya Tritiya is considered an auspicious day for purchasing vehicles as well. Many customers specifically plan deliveries on this day,” said a vehicle dealer.

RTO-wise Vehicle Registrations:

RTO----- Bikes---- Cars-----Total

Mumbai Central ---1374 ---542 --1916

Andheri------ 989--- 363 -------1352

Borivali -----1394----- 420---- 1814

Wadala---- 1551------- 439---- 1990

Total -------5308------ 1764----- 7072