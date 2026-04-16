Navi Mumbai Sports Initiative: NMMC Selects 27 Young Swimmers For Advanced Training After Talent Hunt Across Municipal Schools

Young swimmers participate in NMMC trials as 27 students are shortlisted for advanced coaching in Navi Mumbai | File Photo (Representational Image)

Navi Mumbai, April 16: In a bid to groom future swimming champions, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has launched a focused talent identification and training initiative in its schools.

Selection trials conducted

As part of the drive, selection trials were conducted across municipal schools, with 172 students participating.

Of these, 27 promising swimmers have been shortlisted for advanced training under expert coaches. The selected students will undergo structured coaching and are expected to represent the city in various competitions from next year.

Focus on sports-specific training

The civic body is aiming to provide modern, sport-specific training to students based on their interests, with a special emphasis on swimming.

During trials held on April 10 and 11, a total of 110 boys and 62 girls showcased their skills. Following evaluation, 21 boys and 6 girls were selected for intensive training.

Developing future athletes

Officials said the initiative is part of a broader effort to develop athletes of national and international calibre from municipal schools.

The shortlisted swimmers will now receive systematic and technical training to enhance their performance. They are expected to participate in school-level and other competitive events in the coming year.

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Officials and support staff involved

The initiative was spearheaded by sports officer Revappa Gurav, in coordination with principal Archana, with support from teachers Santosh Mundhe, Rajesh Padale, Smita Pukale, and Kale.

Mayor Sujata Patil, Deputy Mayor Dashrath Bhagat, Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde, and other civic officials have extended their best wishes to the selected students.

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