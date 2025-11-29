'Aare Bhaiya Abhi...': Rishabh Pant's Hilarious Comment During Photoshoot Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs SA 1st ODI; Video

Image: X

As the Indian squad prepared for its limited-overs revival against South Africa national cricket team, spirits were light at the official photoshoot and Rishabh Pant brought a bit of humour to the day. A clip released by the team shows the wicket-keeper batter reacting to a photographer’s cue with a cheeky smile and a candid line: “Aare bhaiya abhi uth ke aaya hoon.” The spontaneous reply, roughly meaning “Brother, I just woke up,” immediately drew laughter in the room and many smiles from fans once the video went viral.

This lighthearted reaction comes at a crucial time for Pant. With India reeling from a disappointing Test series loss to South Africa, the beginning of the ODI leg, set to start on November 30, 2025, offers a fresh start. As vice-captain and senior member of the squad in limited overs, Pant will aim to contribute with his bat and glove; but for now, this brief, jovial moment reminds supporters of his charismatic persona off the field.

As the ODI series against South Africa unfolds, all eyes will be on whether Pant can channel this light-hearted energy into confident performances on the field. Either way, this little moment of humour will likely remain one of the lighter memories ahead of what promises to be a challenging white-ball series.

Virat Kohli Left In Splits As Sunil Grover's Hilarious Mimicry Goes Viral Ahead Of IND Vs SA ODI Series; Video

Sunil Grover’s latest comedy act caused quite a stir and even had Virat Kohli doubled over with laughter. During a performance in which Grover delivered a spot-on mimicry of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, Kohli was seen grabbing his ribs and unable to control his laughter.

Kohli, currently in India, appeared thoroughly entertained as Grover channeled Kapil Dev with comedic flair. Known for his versatile characters like Gutthi, Dr. Gulati, and Engineer Chumbak Mittal, Grover once again showcased his talent for blending humour with satire and left even one of cricket’s biggest stars in splits.

The incident gained quick attention on social media, with fans and viewers praising Grover’s uncanny mimicry and Kohli’s unabashed reaction. For many, the image of a serious sports icon laughing heartily at a comedy show added a new, human dimension to his public persona.

Grover’s ability to entertain across audiences, from regular viewers to seasoned athletes, underscores why he remains a powerful figure in Indian comedy. This moment with Kohli reinforced that sometimes, a little laughter is all it takes to bring together the worlds of sport and entertainment. As the clip circulates, it serves as a lighthearted, joyful reminder that even sporting legends enjoy a good laugh.