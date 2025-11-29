No 83 Loading...? Virat Kohli Puts South Africa On Alert Ahead Of IND Vs SA 1st ODI, Check His Incredible Record In Ranchi

Image: X

Afte being handed whitewash in Test format, Team India begin their redemption when they face South Africa in the white ball format. The upcoming three-match ODI series at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on November 30 will witness the return of Virat Kohli. Fresh from a return to form during India’s Australia tour, Kohli’s record at Ranchi further adds excitement to his return.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

How has Kohli performed in Ranchi?

Ranchi has long been a fortress for Kohli in ODI cricket. In five matches at this venue, he has amassed 384 runs in just four innings, boasting an extraordinary average of 192.00. Among these innings are two centuries and a half-century. His most recent match here was a spectacular 123 off 95 balls in a successful chase against Australia, where no other Indian batter crossed 40 runs. Other notable scores at Ranchi include 77, 139, and 45, underscoring his dominance at this ground.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kohli's record against South Africa

When it comes to facing South Africa, Kohli’s ODI stats are equally impressive. Over 31 matches against the Proteas, he has accumulated 1,504 runs at an average of 65.39, including five centuries and eight half-centuries. His highest score in these encounters is an unbeaten 160. Only legendary players Jacques Kallis (1,535 runs) and Sachin Tendulkar (2,001 runs) hold more runs against South Africa in ODIs than Kohli. At home against South Africa, he averages 54.37 with two centuries and two fifties from 435 runs.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Virat Kohli nears huge milestone

Kohli is also closing in on a major career milestone just 337 runs shy of crossing 28,000 international runs. Achieving this feat in the series would place him alongside cricket greats Kumar Sangakkara and Sachin Tendulkar. So far, Kohli has scored 27,673 runs across 553 matches, maintaining an impressive average of 52.21 with 82 centuries and 144 half-centuries.