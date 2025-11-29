 No 83 Loading...? Virat Kohli Puts South Africa On Alert Ahead Of IND Vs SA 1st ODI, Check His Incredible Record In Ranchi
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNo 83 Loading...? Virat Kohli Puts South Africa On Alert Ahead Of IND Vs SA 1st ODI, Check His Incredible Record In Ranchi

No 83 Loading...? Virat Kohli Puts South Africa On Alert Ahead Of IND Vs SA 1st ODI, Check His Incredible Record In Ranchi

Ranchi has long been a fortress for Kohli in ODI cricket. In five matches at this venue, he has amassed 384 runs in just four innings, boasting an extraordinary average of 192.00. Among these innings are two centuries and a half-century.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 02:14 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Afte being handed whitewash in Test format, Team India begin their redemption when they face South Africa in the white ball format. The upcoming three-match ODI series at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on November 30 will witness the return of Virat Kohli. Fresh from a return to form during India’s Australia tour, Kohli’s record at Ranchi further adds excitement to his return.

How has Kohli performed in Ranchi?

Ranchi has long been a fortress for Kohli in ODI cricket. In five matches at this venue, he has amassed 384 runs in just four innings, boasting an extraordinary average of 192.00. Among these innings are two centuries and a half-century. His most recent match here was a spectacular 123 off 95 balls in a successful chase against Australia, where no other Indian batter crossed 40 runs. Other notable scores at Ranchi include 77, 139, and 45, underscoring his dominance at this ground.

Kohli's record against South Africa

FPJ Shorts
Why Airbus Grounds 6,000 Aircraft Of A320 Fleet Worldwide? How Will It Affect Indian Airlines? | Explained
Why Airbus Grounds 6,000 Aircraft Of A320 Fleet Worldwide? How Will It Affect Indian Airlines? | Explained
'Number Of Measures Have Been Taken To Boost Domestic Manufacturing & Promote Ease Of Doing Business': Piyush Goyal
'Number Of Measures Have Been Taken To Boost Domestic Manufacturing & Promote Ease Of Doing Business': Piyush Goyal
'All-Party Meeting Tomorrow, Will Listen To Everyone There': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Ahead Of Winter Session Of Parliament
'All-Party Meeting Tomorrow, Will Listen To Everyone There': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Ahead Of Winter Session Of Parliament
Who Is Dr Ganesh Baraiya? Gujarat’s Three-Foot-Tall Doctor Who Fought Disability Bias To Pursue Medicine
Who Is Dr Ganesh Baraiya? Gujarat’s Three-Foot-Tall Doctor Who Fought Disability Bias To Pursue Medicine

When it comes to facing South Africa, Kohli’s ODI stats are equally impressive. Over 31 matches against the Proteas, he has accumulated 1,504 runs at an average of 65.39, including five centuries and eight half-centuries. His highest score in these encounters is an unbeaten 160. Only legendary players Jacques Kallis (1,535 runs) and Sachin Tendulkar (2,001 runs) hold more runs against South Africa in ODIs than Kohli. At home against South Africa, he averages 54.37 with two centuries and two fifties from 435 runs.

Virat Kohli nears huge milestone

Kohli is also closing in on a major career milestone just 337 runs shy of crossing 28,000 international runs. Achieving this feat in the series would place him alongside cricket greats Kumar Sangakkara and Sachin Tendulkar. So far, Kohli has scored 27,673 runs across 553 matches, maintaining an impressive average of 52.21 with 82 centuries and 144 half-centuries.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

No 83 Loading...? Virat Kohli Puts South Africa On Alert Ahead Of IND Vs SA 1st ODI, Check His...

No 83 Loading...? Virat Kohli Puts South Africa On Alert Ahead Of IND Vs SA 1st ODI, Check His...

Not Gambhir, BCCI To Discuss Rohit-Virat Future After IND Vs SA ODI Series, Stalwarts Advised To...

Not Gambhir, BCCI To Discuss Rohit-Virat Future After IND Vs SA ODI Series, Stalwarts Advised To...

Ashes: Usman Khawaja To Give Explaination Cricket Australia Over His 'Piece Of S***' Remark On Perth...

Ashes: Usman Khawaja To Give Explaination Cricket Australia Over His 'Piece Of S***' Remark On Perth...

Who Is Kiplin Doriga? All You Need To Know About PNG Cricketer Sentenced To Three Years In Jail For...

Who Is Kiplin Doriga? All You Need To Know About PNG Cricketer Sentenced To Three Years In Jail For...

'Coaching Chodh De, World Cup Bhool Ja': Fan Vents Anger At Gautam Gambhir Ahead Of IND Vs SA 1st...

'Coaching Chodh De, World Cup Bhool Ja': Fan Vents Anger At Gautam Gambhir Ahead Of IND Vs SA 1st...