'Goodbyes Are Never Easy': Rishabh Pant Bids Emotional Farewell To Delhi Capitals, Thanks Fans For Making Journey Special; Video

Image: Rishabh Pant/ X

Rishabh Pant ended his nine year journey with Delhi Capitals on an emotional note as he bid farewell to the franchisee and it's fans. The Delhi boy will now head to the city of Nawabs i.e Lucknow after Lucknow Super Giants made him the costliest player by roping him for ₹27 crores during IPL 2025 mega auction . Pant joined Delhi Capitals as a teenager and has now developed himself as one of the most dangerous wicketkeeper batsman in the world.

Pant in farewell note wrote, "The journey with Delhi Capitals has been nothing short of amazing. From the thrills on the field to the moments off it, I’ve grown in ways I never imagined. I came here as a teenager and we grew together over the last nine years."



He added, "What made this journey all worthwhile is you, 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙖𝙣𝙨.. You’ve embraced me, cheered for me and stood by me in one of the toughest phases of my life. As I move on, I carry your love and support in my heart. I’ll look forward to entertain you whenever I take the field. Thank you for being my family and making this journey so special."

Pant's performance for Delhi Capitals

Pant was welcomed by Delhi Capitals in the 2016 edition. His best season for the franchisee with the bat came in 2018 when he scored 684 runs from 14 innings at an average of 52.61 including a century and five fifties. His strike rate was 173.60.

He missed the 2023 season due to injuries suffered following car accident. On his return to competitive cricket, the southpaw scored 446 runs from 13 innings at an average of 40.54 including three half-centuries. His strike rate was 155.40. Pant's absence from the side due to a ban in a crucial match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) led to DC missing out on IPL 2024 playoffs spot.