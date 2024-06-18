'A Dream Come True': Ravichandran Ashwin & His Family Visit Disneyland In Paris; VIDEO

Ravichandran Ashwin and his family click picture with Eiffel Tower in Paris | Credits: Ravichandran Ashwin Instagram

Team India's veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is spending quality time with his family while being away from cricket following gruelling IPL 2024. The 37-year-old was not included in the India squad for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Ashwin, along with his wife Prithi Narayanan and their daughters Akhira and Aadhya, are currently holidaying in Paris. They visited the iconic theme park, Disneyland, making the trip especially memorable for their children. It was a 'dream come true' for Ashwin and his family as they finally got to experience the magic of Disney in the world of wonder.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ravichandran Ashwin shared a short clip to give glimpses of his fun trip with the family to Paris' Disneyland. In the video, Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan was also seen sharing her joy of visiting iconic theme park.

Along with the clip on Instagram, Ashwin wrote, "A dream come true. Our little ones loved it but their parents loved it more. We had a great time @disneylandparis , their VIP ‘guide’ service made sure we could finish all the rides and made it a memorable experience."

Ravichandran Ashwin was part of the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024. In 15 matches, the veteran off-spinner picked 9 wickets at an average of 51.89 and an economy rate of 8.49. His best performance came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator, where registered figures of 2/19 with an economy rate of 4.75 in four overs. He was adjudged Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling performance.

However, Rajasthan Royals' title drought continued as their campaign to an end with a defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai.

Ravichandran Ashwin to return for Australia Test series

Ravichandran Ashwin is expected to return to action for the five-match away Test series against Australia, starting on November 22. Ashwin is no more in the scheme of things for ODIs and Tests and he will contribute for Team India in Test Cricket.

Ashwin's last international appearance was the five-match Test series against England, where he picked 26 wickets and scored 116 runs in five matches. In the third Test of the series, the veteran off-spinner achieved the feat of 500 wickets in the format and became the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to achieve this milestone.

Ravichandran Ashwin is currently the second leading wicket-taker for India and the 9th overall, with 516 wickets, including 36 fifers and 25 four-wicket hauls, at an average of 23.75 and with an economy rate of 2.81 in 100 matches.