Video: Ravichandran Ashwin Hosts Fun Quiz For His Daughters About T20 World Cup 2024

Ravichandran Ashwin with his daughters Akhira and Aadhya | Credits: Ravichandran Ashwin Instagram

Team India veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently conducted a fun quiz for his daughters Akhira and Aadhya about the T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday, May 30. The prestigious tournament is slated to take place in the USA and West Indies from June 1-29.

With the T20 World Cup just a few days away, Ravichandran Ashwin showed his excitement by engaging with his daughters in a fun quiz about the tournament.

In a video by Ashwin on its Instagram handle, the Chennai-born cricketer was seen asking Akhira and Aadhya several questions, including the hosts of the tournament, the number of T20 World Cup editions, who the captain of the West Indies team is, the venue of the India-Pakistan match, the coach of Team India, the country Shimron Hetmyer represents, and the island he hails from.

Akhira and Aadhya gave correct answers to all the questions asked by their father except India's group-stage fixture against Pakistan despite giving them the options. The video ended with Ashwin thanking their daughters participating in his quiz.

Along with the quiz video, Ashwin captioned, "We are excited for the #t20worldcup How about you?"

Ravichandran Ashwin will be cheering for Team India from home as he was not included in the T20 World Cup 2024. He was part of the Men in Blue in the previous two editions of the prestigious tournament.

The veteran off-spinner was part of the Rajasthan Royals in the recently concluded IPL 2024. Ashwin picked 9 wickets at an average of 51.89 and an economy rate of 8.49 in 15 matches, He bowled brilliantly in the IPL 2024 Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he registered the figures of 2/19 with an economy 4.75 in four overs.

However, Rajasthan Royals' campaign came to an end with a defeat against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 1 in Chennai.

Ravichandran Ashwin is expected to return to action for the away five-match Test series against Australia, starting on November 26.