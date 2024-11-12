₹55K For Cat Haircut! Wasim Akram Leaves Fellow Commentators Stunned After Sharing Bizzare Incident During Aus vs Pak Live Match

Image: X

Former Pakistan pacer and commentator Wasim Akram left his fellow mates in the commentary panel stunned with a bizarre claim. Akram revealed that he got Charged ₹55K (1000 AUD) for a haircut for his cat. He shared the episode during the recent ODI match between Australia and Pakistan.

The video of Akram revealing the incident has gone viral on social media. He can be heard saying "I had a cat haircut yesterday. I have to pay 1000 Australian dollars for the cat's haircut. They have got to sedate the cat, they have to keep the cat, then they have to feed the act. I said about 200 cats in Pakistan can get haircut for this money,"

Akram also showed the invoice to fellow commentators, which revealed that he paid ₹5799 (A$105) for a medical check-up, ₹16844 (A$305) for anaesthesia, and ₹2209 (A$40) for the haircut itself. There were also some additional charges, like ₹6627 (A$120) for post-procedure care and ₹13862 (A$251) for a cardio test.

Akram impressed with Pakistan's historic win over Australia

The legendary paceman showered praise on Pakistn team for beating Australia in their own backyard. The Mohammad Rizwan led team won the ODI series 2-1 after being 0-1 down.

Chasing a mere total of 141 runs in the final ODI match, openers Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique set up the foundation for a massive win. The winning runs was scored in n the penultimate ball of the 27th over of their batting. It was Pakistan's first series victory in Australia since 2002. Before Rizwan, only Waqar Younis had managed to win a bilateral ODI series in Australia as Pakistan captain. Under Waqar’s leadership, Pakistan defeated Australia 2-1 in the three-match assignment played in June 2002.