'No Promotion Of Our One-Day Series': Pakistan coach Jason Gillespie Hits Out At Cricket Australia For Prioritising Hosting Team India More

Jason Gillespie. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan's interim white-ball coach Jason Gillespie has pointed out how Cricket Australia have neglected the promotion of the ODI series against the sub-continent nation. Instead, Gillespie believes Cricket Australia's priority lies in promoting the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India.

With the Indian crowds' massive ability to generate revenue and the two sides set to play a five-Test series Down Under, Cricket Australia decided to rest their star players for the third and final ODI against Pakistan to let them be fresh for red-ball cricket. The Aussie cricket board has notably been building up for the Test series since the last few months itself.

Celebrations galore in Perth 👏



A huge thank you to the fans for turning up and showing immense support throughout the series 🤝✨#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/yysfrxcg9y — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 10, 2024

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, the 49-year-old claimed that Fox Cricket usually does a great job in creating promos and is surprised to see not creating one for the ODI series between Pakistan and Australia.

"To be honest I pretty much saw no promotion of our one-day series by Cricket Australia, which was a bit of a surprise. It’s pretty obvious that they’re prioritising the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against India, because I saw no promotion of this series. Fox do a great job promoting, but it was pretty clear to us where CA’s priorities lie. That’s their prerogative and their decision, but I just didn’t see any advertising, and promotion of this one-day series at all."

"The fact it was behind the paywall" - Jason Gillespie

Gillespie also criticised the series not being accessible freely to fans and that all the factors seem too obvious about where CA's priority lies.

"The fact it was behind the paywall as well probably limited the amount of advertising and interest in the series. The timing of it ... it’s really difficult for administrators to schedule all the cricket in. But it has felt from Pakistan’s perspective that based on selections and promotion of the series that their priorities have been India. Everyone can see that, it’s pretty obvious."

Meanwhile, Pakistan registered a 2-1 ODI series win over Australia.