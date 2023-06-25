 40 Years of 1983 World Cup Win: THIS Is How Much Champions India Got Paid For 16-Day Tournament
The payment details of the 1983 World Cup winning squad members.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 06:52 PM IST
India won the 1983 World Cup by beating the West Indies in the final. | (Credits: Twitter)

With the 1983 World Cup squad members celebrating the 40th anniversary of winning the crown for the first time, a handful of interesting facts have come to light. This also includes the individual players' payments as it used to be a lot less than what the current crop earns today.

In a photo that has gone viral on social media, each Indian player earned Rs. 200 per day alongside a match fee of Rs. 1500. Contrary to that era, Indian cricketers earn in crores currently. Former Indian captain Virat Kohli, one of the A+ grade players in the central contract list, makes 7 crores per year. Subsequently, the players participating in the Ranji Trophy earn Rs. 35000 per day for a four-day fixture. Hence, it is stunning to discover that the entire team received only Rs.29400 for their accomplishment.

The payment slip of 1983 World Cup-winning squad members. | (Credits: Twitter)

Mohinder Amarnath crowned Player of the Match as India end West Indies' reign:

Meanwhile, Mohinder Amarnath starred with three wickets in the final as West Indies were bowled out for 140 in pursuit of a modest 183. After electing to field first, the defending champions delivered a polished bowling performance as Andy Roberts picked up three wickets, while Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding and Larry Gomes took two each.

However, India's bowlers were even more relentless and dismissed the openers cheaply before Indian captain Kapil Dev took a fantastic running catch to get rid of Viv Richards for a breezy 28-ball 33. Along with Amarnath, Madan Lal also finished with three wickets, while Balwinder Sandhu took a couple.

