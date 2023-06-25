Did You Know Team India Wasn't Allowed To Enter Lords? 5 Facts About India's 1983 World Cup Triumph

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 25, 2023
On June 25, 1983 Indian Cricket team created history by lifting their first World Cup title. The Kapil Dev-led unit stunned the mighty West Indies in the final at Lord's
While many of us knew a bit about the journey of the Indian team in the historic World Cup, here are 5 lesser known facts about the historic win that every cricket lover should know on the 40th anniversary of India's 1983 World Cup Triumph
Team India wasn't allowed to enter at Lord's before the tournament. Before the start of the tournament, passes were alloted to Team India but it didn't include the pass to enter Lord's. But when India reached the final, they were given a special pass
Team India were such underdogs in the 1983 World Cup that their return ticket was pre-booked for June 20, before the semi-finals. However, when the team defeated Zimbabwe, Team India's team manager cancelled the tickets and booked a fresh one which was after June 25
After India's win at 1983 World Cup, popular cricket journalist David Edward Frith ate his own article and published a picture of it. That is because before the start of the World Cup, he had said that a team like India should not be playing this tournament and if they win the World Cup he will eat his words
Former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi gave a reception to the world cup winning Indian cricket team at Hyderabad House, New Delhi on July 05, 1983
Post India’s victory veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar organised a music concert for the Indian cricket team. The money raised from the concert was distributed among the 14 Indian players, with each player getting Rs 1 lakh
