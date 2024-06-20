'4-5 Players Were Sleeping In Dressing Room..': Mohammad Hafeez's SHOCKING Claim After Pakistan's Flop Show In 2024 T20 WC; VIDEO

Former PCB Director Of Cricket and Pakistan head coach Mohammad Hafeez made sensational revelation after the Men in Green's shock exit from the group stage in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan have been facing a lot of flak and criticism from former cricketers and fans for their disappointing campaign in the showpiece event. Babar Azam-led suffered two consecutive defeats against the co-hosts USA and India in the group stage. Though the Men in Green defeated Canada as the qualification chances for Super 8 were hanging in balance.

With USA sealing their spot in the second round after their final group stage fixture against Ireland was washed out due to rain in Florida, Pakistan were knocked out of the tournament. Pakistan ended their disappointing campaign on a positive note with a win over Ireland.

Mohammad Hafeez's claim about Pakistan cricketers

Mohammad Hafeez, who was a coach for the Test series against Australia, revealed that he found a few Pakistan players sleeping in a dressing room during a Test match. He highlighted the importance of staying focused while the match is going on.

Speaking to Michael Vaughan and Adam Gilchrist on the 'Club Praire Fire' YouTube Channel. Hafeez said, "I went into the dressing room and found 4-5 players were sleeping in the dressing room while playing Test cricket. I was like, "how come you guys can do that?" If you do something like this, you cannot be a part of this team. I want you guys to stay focussed during the game and off the game, whatever you guys do, it is your own life, I never get involved in it."

"But in professional timings of the game, I want you guys to focus on the game. Stay in touch. If you are a fast bowler, you can have a rest, a good ice bath but you need to concentrate on the game of cricket, like how the other team is also doing. You cannot switch yourself off during the game." he added.

Pakistan were whitewashed by Australia in the three-match Test series. A month later, Hafeez was sacked from the position of Director Of Cricket by the Pakistan Cricket Board.