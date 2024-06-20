'We See Captains Who Never Take The Blame': Ahmad Shehzad's Sly Dig At Babar Azam After Pakistan's Early Exit From T20 WC 2024

Ahmad Shehzad and Babar Azam | Credits: Twitter

Out of favour Pakistan batter Ahmad Shehzad took an indirect dig at Babar Azam while applauding New Zealand’s Kane Williamson’s decision to renounce his captaincy duties of white-ball teams following his team’s early exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

On Wednesday, Williamson decided to quit as white-ball captain and decline his central contract after New Zealand suffered a shock group stage exit from the showpiece event. Despite quitting as captain and forgoing his central contract, the 33-year-old will continue to play for the Black Caps, keeping in mind the World Test Championship and 2025 Champions Trophy.

On his X handle (formerly Twitter), Ahmad Shehzad mentioned that Kane Williamson’s decision to relinquish his captaincy in white-ball cricket is a trait of a ‘true leader’. He lauded Williamson’s leadership for taking New Zealand to greater heights.

“Kane Williamson's bold decision to step down from the limited-overs captaincy after New Zealand's poor performance in the World Cup. It is the characteristic of a true leader who is the first to accept blame and initiate accountability. He also refused New Zealand's central contract, which would have left players fighting for a place in their domestic cricket. What an example set.” Shehzad wrote on X (translated from Urdu)

“New Zealand thrived under his leadership and remained very consistent in international competitions. One bad tournament and he quits.”

ورلڈ کپ میں نیوزی لینڈ کی خراب کارکردگی کے بعد کین ولیمسن کا محدود اوورز کی کپتانی سے مستعفی ہونے کا جرات مندانہ فیصلہ۔ یہ ایک سچے لیڈر کی خاصیت ہے جو سب سے پہلے الزام قبول کرتا ہے اور خود سے احتساب شروع کرتا ہے۔ انہوں نے نیوزی لینڈ کے سنٹرل کنٹریکٹ سے بھی انکار کر دیا جس کی وجہ… pic.twitter.com/uQQ7rgsHHq — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) June 19, 2024

Under Kane Williamson’s leadership, New Zealand suffered two consecutive defeats against Afghanistan and West Indies in the group stage. Though the Black Caps won the next two matches against Uganda and Papua New Guinea, they were already knocked out after Afghanistan sealed a Super 8 berth after West Indies from Group C.

Ahmad Shehzad's dig at Babar Azam

Taking an indirect dig at Babar Azam, Ahmad Shehzad is of the opinion that Pakistan have a weak skipper who often shied away from taking responsibility for Men in Green's disappointing campaigns in the multi-nation tournaments, including ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and Asia Cup.

Pakistani batter wishes to see the captain be brave and take responsibility for the team's underwhelming performances.

"On the other hand, we see captains who never take the blame and who have failed in many World Cups, Asia Cups but are still power hungry which results in grouping in the team. This is what happens when your captain is weak and not performing." Shehzad added.

"When you say that New Zealand or India have not won the trophy, look at their captain's bravery by resigning. What do you think about us? When will we be so honest and brave? We are down to number seven in the rankings and below that is only darkness. what do you think." he concluded.

Just like New Zealand, Pakistan too suffered a group stage from the T20 World Cup 2024. The Men in Green's qualification chances for the Super 8 became slimmer after losing two consecutive Group A matches against the co-hosts USA and India. Babar Azam-led side ended their campaign with two wins on the trot against Canada and Ireland in the group stage.