'Qurbani Kay Janwar Hazir Hon': Mohammad Hafeez Brutally Trolls Pakistan After Their Exit From T20 World Cup 2024

Former Pakistan captain and PCB Director of Cricket Mohammad Hafeez brutally trolled Babar Azam-led Men in Green after failing to qualify for the Super 8 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan have been officially knocked out of the tournament after the Group A match between the USA and Ireland was washed out without a toss due to torrential rain in Florida on Friday, June 14. The outcome of the match was crucial for Pakistan to have a realistic chances of qualifying for the second round. With the USA securing their Super 8 after India from Group A, Men in Green's hopes to proceed beyond group stage diminished.

Mohammad Hafeez, who have been very critical of Pakistan's squad selection and their performances in the showpiece event, took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) to take a brutal at Babar Azam-led side.

'Qurbani Kay Janwar Hazir Hon #PakistanCricket' Hafeez wrote on X. (The animals are present for scrafice)

Qurbani Kay Janwar Hazir Hon… 🐐 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐….. #PakistanCricket — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) June 14, 2024

Pakistan had a disappointing start to their campaign as they suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of the co-hosts USA in the Super Over. Men in Green's qualification for Super 8 stage dented after losing to arch-rivals India by just 6 runs in New York. Pakistan managed to bounce back with a win over Canada.

Despite winning against Canada, Pakistan's chances of qualifying for the Super 8 stage were hanging in balance as Ireland should defeat the USA. With the USA accumulating 5 points in 4 matches, it is highly impossible for Pakistan to finish in top 2 as they win maximum 4 points if they win against Ireland in their final group stage fixture against Ireland.