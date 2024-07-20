'3 Matches Mein 13 Wickets Li Hai, Aur Kya Loge Aap Mere Se?': Mohammed Shami's Indirect Dig At Virat Kohli & Ravi Shastri For His Exclusion From 2019 WC Semifinal; VIDEO

Team India veteran pacer Mohammed Shami took an indirect dig at former captain-coach duo of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri for his exclusion from the playing XI for the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Shami was one of the best bowlers for Team India in the 2019 World Cup as he picked 14 wickets, including a fifer, in four matches. Surprisingly, the 33-year-old was not picked in the playing XI in a crucial semifinal against New Zealand. Team management went with two pacers and a spinner for the knockout match.

Speaking on Shubhankar Mishra's Podcast, Mohammed Shami said that he was ignored from the playing XI despite performing well in the tournament. The pacer added that there was no proper communication with regards to his exclusion from the 2019 World Cup semifinal.

"Mere dimaag mein sawaal aata hai, team ko joh players chaiye joh perform karta hai. 3 matches mein 13 wickets li hai, aur kya loge aap mere se?'. Nah mere pass sawal hai naa uska answer hai. Mujhe mauka doge toh mein jaake baat karunga. Apna skills dikhaunga jab mere haath mein ball hogi." Shami said.

(My mind is filled with questions, the team needs players who perform. I have taken 13 wickets in 3 matches, what more do you expect from me? Neither have I questions nor the answer. If you give me a chance, I will go and talk. I will show my skills when the ball is in my hand.)

Mohammad Shami taking a dig at kohli-shastri politics for excluding him from 2019 wc semifinal 👏 pic.twitter.com/GJxP78vkrI — Dev 🇮🇳 (@time__square) July 19, 2024

Team India's hopes of winning the ODI World Cup for the third time were dashed after losing to eventual runners-up New Zealand in the semifinal, Chasing 240-run target, the Men in Blue were bundled out for 221 in 49.3 overs. Ravindra Jadeja was the top-scorer with 77 off 59 balls, but his effort went in vain as Team India fell 19-run short of the target.

Four years later, in 2023, India had a shot at winning the ODI World Cup after reaching the Final without losing a single match. However, Rohit Sharma and his boys suffered a heartbreaking defeat against the sixth-time champions Australia in the title clash at Ahmedabad in November last year.