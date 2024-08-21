19-Year-Old Pushkar Tembhre Becomes Youngest 'Full Ironman', Wins European Championship In Frankfurt

19-Year-Old Pushkar Tembhre Becomes Youngest Full Ironman From MP After Completing Gruelling European Championship In Frankfurt |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): 19-year-old Pushkar Tembhre from Bhopal successfully completed the Ironman European Championship in Frankfurt, Germany, recently. He not only finished within the stipulated time but also earned the title of full Ironman. Out of the 3,000 participants from across the globe, only 2,208 managed to complete the gruelling 140.6-mile race.

With this feat, Pushkar has become the youngest full-time Ironman from Madhya Pradesh. Only three other people from Madhya Pradesh have completed a full Ironman to date.

Just two months ago, on June 23, Pushkar claimed the Half Ironman title by finishing the Ironman 70.3 event in Elsinore, Denmark. Now, by completing the full Ironman in Frankfurt, he has become the "first Indian to complete both the Ironman 70.3 and 140.6 titles within a gap of only 2 months.

A former student of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Bhopal, Pushkar has been swimming, sailing in Bhopal Lake, and cycling and running in Van Vihar since childhood. He is a three-time national medallist in sailing and has represented India in the J-80 Asian Championship in China.

Currently pursuing engineering studies at the University of Stuttgart, Germany, Pushkar aspires to bring international recognition to Bhopal by competing in the world's toughest races, including the "Ultraman" and the "Ironman Race Championship."

What it takes to become an Ironman

The Half Ironman 70.3 requires participants to complete a 1.9 km swim, 90 km cycling, and a 21 km run within 8 hours and 30 minutes. Pushkar accomplished this in just 7 hours and 17 minutes. For the full Ironman, participants must complete a 3.8 km swim, 180 km cycling, and a 42 km marathon within 15 hours, which Pushkar achieved in 14 hours and 52 minutes.

Pushkar's swimming coach R.D. Jha, triathlon coach Captain Manoj Jha, and sailing coach G.L. Yadav have congratulated him on his achievement. His parents, family, and friends have also extended their best wishes for his future endeavours, hoping that he continues to make India proud on the global stage.