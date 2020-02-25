13-year-old Vansh Nandal selected for World Junior Tennis Championships

Rohtak: "Want to give India their own Roger Federer," said the 13-year-old Vansh Nandal after getting selected in the Indian team for the upcoming World Junior Tennis Championships.

The Championships will be held in Australia from March 28-April 5. Vansh is currently ranked at the number two spot and while playing the games in the U-12 category, he also held the number one spot.

"I started playing tennis at the age of six. I have been selected for the World Junior Tennis Championship which will be held in Australia, it will take place from March 28-April 5 at Gold Coast. I aspire to bring a gold medal for the country in the Olympics," Vansh told ANI.