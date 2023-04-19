When is Akshaya Tritiya 2023? Date, significance, and all you need to know |

Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be one of the auspicious days in Hinduism. The occasion dedicated to the Goddess of Wealth, Lakshmi, is observed during the third lunar day ((Shukla Paksha) of the Hindu month of Vaisakha. In 2023, Akshaya Tritiya falls on April 22.

The Sanskrit word, 'Akshaya' means 'eternal, the never diminishing sense of happiness, success and joy' while the word 'Tritiya' means 'third'. Akshaya Tritiya is believed to be an extremely good day to embark on new journeys, with any new venture undertaken on this day assured to grow and bring happiness and prosperity to people.

Significance of Akshaya Tritiya

It is believed that the good deeds done by a person, on this auspicious day remain with the person forever. The benefits of doing meditation), Yajna (worship, sacrifice), and Daan (donation) on this auspicious day remain with the person in the long run.

This festival is mainly dedicated to Shri Hari Vishnu. It is believed that Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Vishnu, descended on earth. This is the reason that Akshaya Tritiya is also celebrated as the birthday of Parashurama.

Rituals and prayers

On this auspicious day, one should wake up early in the morning and take an auspicious bath. Offer sandalwood paste and flower to Lord Vishnu and Lakshmi and Lord Kubera. One may perform the Madhusudhana ritual with Tulsi Archana and also chant Sri Vishnu Sahasranaamam Stotra. Also one may perform charities during this day which will certainly bless the donor. Whatever you offer on the day of Akshaya Tritiya or Akha Teej will enhance the auspiciousness of Akshaya Tritiya.

Akshay Tritiya also signifies endlessness. Hence people believe that the benefits of doing any japa (meditation), yajna, Pitra-Tarpan, Dan-Punya (donation) on this day remain with the person forever.

Shubh muhurat

Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat - 07:49 AM to 12:37 PM on April 22

Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase Timings - 06:16 AM to 07:47 AM on April 23

It is believed that Akshaya Tritiya brings good luck and success. People usually buy gold on this day as a symbolism to bring home prosperity and wealth.

