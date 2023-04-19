Parashurama Jayanti: Date, wishes & must-visit places to mark this auspicious day

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 19, 2023
Parashurama Jayanti falls during Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha. In 2023, the day falls on April 22.
Parashurama Jayanti is celebrated as birth anniversary of the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Interestingly, the Kalki Purana states that Parashurama will be the martial guru of Shri Kalki, the 10th avatar of the Lord.
The reason behind Parashurama appearing on Earth is believed to relieve the Earth's burden by exterminating the sinful monarchs who neglected their duties of societal well-being as kings.
On this occasion, especially in South India, devotees worship Lord Vishnu as Parashurama and chant His holy names and recite bhajans. Sri Dasavatara-stotra from Gita-Govinda is recited with devotion.
Pray to Him by chanting: "Om jamdgnyay vidhmhe mahaaviraay dhimhi tannH parashuram prachodyat."
There aren't many temples dedicated to this incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Sree Parasurama Temple in Thiruvallam, Kerala is one of the most ancient temples. Mumbaikars may take the blessings of Lord Parashuram near Banganga in Walkeshwar.
Earlier this year, the country's tallest idol of Lord Parashurama was erected at Umikal hill in Karnataka's Udupi .
Happy Parashurama Jayanti. May the Lord protect you from enemies and bestow you the strength to embrace success.