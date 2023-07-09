WATCH: Amarnath Yatra Resumes After 3-Day-Break Due To Weather Conditions | File

Srinagar: The Amarnath Yatra which remained suspended for three days due to inclement weather in Kashmir was resumed on Sunday. Devotees from Panjtarni and Sheshnag base camps continued their journey towards the darshan of Bholenath at the serene shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devotees allowed to enter shrine as pilgrimage resumes

Officials were quoted in reports informing that the pilgrimage resumed as soon as the skies cleared around the cave shrine. The gates were opened for pilgrims and they were now allowed to offer prayers at the naturally formed ice-lingam in south Kashmir Himalayas. "Those devotees who had already performed 'darshan' have been allowed to return to Baltal base camp," a senior official at the Panjtarni base camp told the media.

Bad Weather Affected Yatra Earlier This Month

Heavy showers, which started early on Friday, forced the temporary suspension of the pilgrimage. The Amarnath Yatra was suspended since then until the doors opened earlier on Sunday with improving weather conditions in the region.

Thousands of devotees were stopped

The pilgrims have been stopped at the Baltal and the Nunwan base camps.

According to officials in Jammu, while a batch of 4,600 pilgrims on its way to the Pahalgam base camp have been stopped in Chanderkot, another group of 2,410 devotees travelling to the Baltal camp has been allowed to proceed.

More about Amarnath Yatra 2023

The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 1. The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 31.