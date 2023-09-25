Vamana Jayanti 2023: Date, Significance & All You Need To Know |

Vamana is the fifth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The day when the avatar took birth on Earth is observed as Vamana Jayanti. In 2023, the auspicious occasion begins on September 26 and ends early on the following day. It is celebrated by devotees of Lord Vishnu by reciting hymns and prayer while offering fruits and flowers to Him, worshipping Him in the Vamana form.

Vamana Jayanti 2023 Thithi

As per the Hindu calendar, Vamana Jayanti falls on the Dwadashi Tithi of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha. Read below to know the exact details.

Tithi Begins - 05:00 AM on Sep 26, 2023

Tithi Ends - 01:45 AM on Sep 27, 2023

Vamana Jayanti Prayers

The Dasavatar Strotra is recited while praying to Lord Vishnu along with special chants made in the glory of Vamana Avatar. Sri Vamana Stotram is also chanted on this holy day.

10 Incarnations of Lord Vishnu

It is said that Lord Vishnu descended from his spiritual abode to planet Earth to protect dharma and his devotees in time of need. He took birth on the planet in ten divine forms referred to as Dashavatar or the 10 incarnations. In order, they are: Matsya; Kurma; Varaha; Narasimha; Vamana; Parashurama; Rama; Balarama; Buddha; and Kalki.

