Kalki Jayanti 2023: All You Need To Know About The Day Marking The Birth Of Lord Vishnu's Tenth Avatar

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 21, 2023
Kalki, the tenth and final incarnation of Lord Vishnu, shall appear during the end of the Kali Yuga to slay the evil and restore dharma. The prophesied birth thithi (day) of Kalki Avatar is celebrated as Kalki Jayanti.
The auspicious day falls on August 22, 2023. It is marked by offering prayers to Lord Vishnu with the recital of 'Dashavtar Stotram.' Rituals include visiting a temple, eating Krishna prasad, and chanting the Hare Krishna Maha Mantra on this sacred day.
Details about the appearance of Kalki are found in the Srimad Bhagavatam as well as Kalki Purana.
When will Kalki manifest? There's time and lives for the event to take place as it is believed that the Lord would appear on Earth during the end of this Yuga.
The Kali Yuga is to last for 432000 years of which only five thousand years have passed. Thus, 427000 years left to witness the last incarnation of Lord Vishnu.
It is said that the four Yugas are like a cycle that keeps going on and at the end, Kalki would come to turn the 'wheel of time' from Kali Yuga To Satya Yuga once again.
Pray to the Lord on Kalki Jayanti for protection from evil and destroying ignorance. Chant: Om Shri Kalki Sarveshvaraya Namaha. Om Shri Kalki Ishvaraya Namaha. Om Shri Kalki Avataraya Namaha.
