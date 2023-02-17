Understanding Shivaratri

Representative Image | Veerendra Tikhe/Pixabay

Very few people are aware of the fact that Mahashivaratri (Shivjayanti) is a memorial day of the reincarnation of the incorporeal God Shiva on earth, and of a great spiritual revolution. He empowered the people (mother, sisters and brothers) for the revolution and named them Shiv Shaktis. God Shiva performed this task at a time when the knowledge of the soul had vanished from the world. Human souls had become completely materialistic and their mind and conduct were greatly polluted. Every human being, despite having the urge for peace and happiness, was disturbing and disquieting other human beings for their own materialistic pleasures. Consequently people became distressed, unhappy, sad and depressed, not only devastating their selves but also devastated nature; became arrogant with the ambition of conquering the world. Population had exploded so much that mother earth did not have enough space or grain or water for the needs of the people, but despite this, people indulged in all types of vices and were degrading their own health and character.

Thus through the reincarnation of God Shiva (through his human form – Prajapita Brahma), the entire world underwent a big change of peace, purity and happiness. To commemorate the incarnation of such a benevolent God Shiva on the earth Shivaratri / Shiv Jayanti festival is celebrated. This celebration can be meaningful only when we follow the path shown by the supreme (soul) father, God Shiva.

Now in order to become vice-less and virtuous, people (as souls) have to practice Rajyog. Rajyog can be practiced at any Brahma Kumaris centre in your nearest area. Where a person realises himself/herself as a soul and keeps constantly performing their day to day task in the awareness of his/her self (soul) with the knowledge of God’s qualities and duties — this is the first step towards attaining the stage of soul-consciousness. When people from different religions, caste and countries understand God’s original form, then religious intolerance and discord can disappear automatically for the benefit of the world.

