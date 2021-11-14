Tulsi Vivah 2021: Date, timings, significance - Here's all you need to know

Tulsi Vivah is considered to be an auspicious festival for Hindus. It is observed to celebrate the ceremonial marriage of Tulsi (holy basil) to Lord Vishnu.

It's believed that Lord Vishnu married Goddess Tulsi in the form of a Shaligram or his Shri Krishna avatar on Prabodhini Ekadashi. This year, Tulsi Vivah will be celebrated on Monday, November 15.

Tulsi plant holds great importance in the Hindu religion. The plant symbolises purity, promotes longevity and happiness.

Significance:

The day marks the end of the monsoon and the beginning of the wedding season in the Hindu religion. On this day, devotees perform Tulsi vivah, a Hindu ceremonial marriage of the Tulsi or holy basil to the creator of the universe, Lord Vishnu.

The rituals performed on the day are the same as those of a Hindu wedding. The ceremony is performed either at home or at temples. A mandap is installed around the courtyard where the Tulsi plant is planted.

During the ceremony, Tulsi Vrindavan is decked up as a bride, while Lord Vishnu idol or the picture is draped in a dhoti and decorated with flowers.

Tulsi Vivah: Tithi timings for Mumbai

Dwadashi Tithi Begins - 06:39 AM on November 15, 2021

Dwadashi Tithi Ends - 08:01 AM on November 16, 2021

(Date & Time Source: Drikpanchang)

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 03:16 PM IST