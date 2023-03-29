Tara Jayanti 2023: All you need to know the blissful day dedicated to one of the 10 Mahavidyas |

Tara Devi is one of the forms of Goddess Durga. She is the second in the Mahavidya worship. |

The 10 Mahavidyas are usually named in the following sequence: Kali, Tara, Tripura Sundari, Bhuvaneshvari, Bhairavi , Chhinnamasta, Dhumavati, Bagalamukhi, Matangi and Kamala. |

Tara Jayanti 2023 during the auspicious period of Chaitra Navratri. This year, the day will be observed on March 30. |

Tara is the Goddess who is considered as a guide and Protector, or who saves. One can pray to her chanting: "Streem Hoom Hram Hoom Phat." |

Tara Devi is worshipped with great devotion on the Tara Jayanti. Since the worship of Tara Devi includes tantric vidhis and mantras it is not generally popular amongst all seekers. |

Did you know? Tara Devi is the goddess of all sources of energy and even the energy of the sun is also a grant from her. |

Religious texts suggest that she manifested as the mother of Lord Shiva (Neelakanta) after the incident of Samudra manthan to heal him as her child. On that note, Tara is of a light blue complexion. |

Interestingly, not only does Hinduism mention about Tara Devi but also Buddhists worship the Goddess. The above painting is a creation by the Chinese artist Zeng Hao. |

White Tara (Sveta Tara) is the incarnation of Bhrikuti Devi or Tritsun, princess of Nepal and wife of the Tibetan King Songtsen Gampo. She is regarded as companion of Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara. She is closely related to the Dalai Lama who is also regarded as an incarnation of Avalokiteshvara. |