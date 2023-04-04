Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa: Ayyappan Jayanti will be observed on THIS day of Panguni Uthiram

Lord Ayyappan, one of the Hindu deities worshipped popularly by Malayalis, was born due to the union of Lord Shiva and Mohini, the female form of Lord Vishnu. The day Lord Ayyappan was born is observed as Ayyappan Jayanti, and the occasion falls during the Panguni Uthiram period.

Lord Ayyappa Jayanti falls in April 5 this year, and it is one the days when devotees echo their voices to chant "Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa."

In Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, Ayyappa Jayanti is celebrated with utmost fervor and attracts tens of thousands of devotees from all around the globe. Devotees also pray to him as Hariharasutha or Hariharasudan or Hariharaputhiran. Ayyappa is also known as Manikandan or Manikanta.

18 steps, 18 peaks, and 18 weapons of Lord Ayyappa: Praying to Lord Ayyappa includes remembering his the significance of "eighteen" and what the attributes stand for. The number 18 itself has great significance in Hindu philosophy. You might be glad to note that there are 18 chapters in Bhagavad Gita, 18 Puranas, 18 battle techniques, and also that the Kurukshetra battle lasted for 18 days.

In the Pathinettam padi, the first seventeen steps symbolize the seventeen Vasanas(human traits) and the eighteenth step, symbolizes the last stage of evolution to the status of a Gnani(An individual who has achieved the ultimate state of enlightenment.

Ayyappa's lesser-known Muslim friend: Local lore suggests that the Hindu God had a Muslim friend, and whose mosque is visited by Sabarimala devotees during their pilgrimage. The Vavar mosque, situated over 60 km from the hill shrine, is worshipped by people every year before they start trekking toward the darshan of Ayyappa Swami. Reportedly, on the day of Ayyappa Jayanti, festivities are seen at this place as well.