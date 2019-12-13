Sahaja Yoga: Enter into divine powers

I bow to all the seekers of truth. It’s very surprising that it took so much time, so many years, for people to come to this state where they are asking for the real thing. This is your own. This power is your own. And it is just waiting there to be awakened. Any amount of lecturing, any amount of reading, nothing can help you. What is needed is just a quiet mind and it works. It works under every circumstance. It’s very surprising, this was the time perhaps, was meant to be this way.

It is entry into the Divine powers and this spiritual realm of life which is very, very surprisingly, is very difficult to understand. But once you become a realized soul automatically you know what it is. You become sensitive, at the same time you are so well protected. You can solve many problems. You can do so many things which you could never have been able to do. The reason is, now you have become empowered by the divine force.

First, put both your palms towards me, try to become thoughtless, see, if you are feeling a cool breeze in your palms or you are feeling a cool breeze coming out of your head. Could be hot, could be cool. If it is hot, try to forgive people. Could be hot but doesn’t matter. All those who have felt cool or hot breeze coming into your palms or out of your fontanel bone area, please raise your hands, both your hands. Don’t be afraid. Most of you, most of you have felt it. May God bless you.

-- Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi