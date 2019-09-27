Sahaja Yoga: Giving self-realisation is my job

To become a Sahaja Yogi, you have to face yourself, you have to see yourself, and then the beauty. When it dawns upon you, you can see that it is the Truth that you have to receive and I have to do it. You should not feel obliged, because that’s my Job.

Giving you realisation is My own Job. I have to do it. Your job is to take it, because that’s what you are here for. It’s no question of any obligation. It’s Love, just Love. I have to love you and you have to receive the love from Me. It just flows, it emits, only I am telling you the way how to receive it. But our human love, you see, is so aggressive that we cannot understand someone who says, “I love you”. We’ll run away, “You love me, then I’d better run away”, because love means possession. You see human love is such, love means domination, is aggression. This is just Love which soothes you, which raises you to a new awareness, by which you can feel on your fingers, as it’s shown there, the complete enlightenment, and your hands can tell you what centers are there, what centers are catching, in you and in others.

There are so many blessings of Sahaja Yoga, when you get your self-realisation. Your problems get resolved when you are in meditation and in connection with the all pervading power, Param Chaitanya.

—Mataji Shri Nirmala Devi