Sadhguru’s painting goes under the hammer; fetches Rs 4.14 crore for Isha’s coronavirus pandemic relief

An abstract painting by Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation titled ‘To Live Totally!’ was sold out for Rs 4.14 crore for the 5 x 5 ft canvas. The money will fund Isha’s pandemic relief efforts in rural Tamil Nadu around Isha Yoga Center.

Sadhguru announced at a recent sathsang that “whoever donates the maximum amount for the #BeattheVirus fund, will get the painting,” adding that “smaller copies of the painting” will also be available for buyers. #BeattheVirus is Isha’s on-ground campaign to prevent the pandemic from entering the villages of Thondamuthur block which has over 2 lakh residents.

Every day, a taskforce of nearly 700 Isha volunteers deliver freshly cooked meals prepared in decentralized kitchens along with Nilavembu Kashayam, an immunity booster drink to the villages. Besides daily nourishment, volunteers are supporting administration efforts in awareness generation, supply of essentials, and equipping frontline workers and first responders with protective equipment. A standby isolation ward has been set up by the local administration in the Pooluvapatti Primary Health Center (PHC). Isha is supporting the ward with medical infrastructure and other essentials.