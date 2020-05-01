Sadhguru’s painting goes under the hammer; fetches Rs 4.14 crore for Isha’s coronavirus pandemic relief

An abstract painting by Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation titled ‘To Live Totally!’ was sold out for Rs 4.14 crore for the 5 x 5 ft canvas. The money will fund Isha’s pandemic relief efforts in rural Tamil Nadu around Isha Yoga Center.
Sadhguru announced at a recent sathsang that “whoever donates the maximum amount for the #BeattheVirus fund, will get the painting,” adding that “smaller copies of the painting” will also be available for buyers. #BeattheVirus is Isha’s on-ground campaign to prevent the pandemic from entering the villages of Thondamuthur block which has over 2 lakh residents.
Every day, a taskforce of nearly 700 Isha volunteers deliver freshly cooked meals prepared in decentralized kitchens along with Nilavembu Kashayam, an immunity booster drink to the villages. Besides daily nourishment, volunteers are supporting administration efforts in awareness generation, supply of essentials, and equipping frontline workers and first responders with protective equipment. A standby isolation ward has been set up by the local administration in the Pooluvapatti Primary Health Center (PHC). Isha is supporting the ward with medical infrastructure and other essentials.
Isha’s pandemic relief activities are primarily focused on preventing starvation in the community. The pandemic has paralyzed rural economies and left hundreds of thousands in rural India without livelihood. A majority of the rural population are daily wagers, who have been the hardest hit with the nation-wide lockdown to contain the spread of the pandemic.
“Though the government and the administrations are doing much to reach out to the poorest of the poor in society, still many shall fall through the cracks. It is the responsibility of every citizen to ensure nobody goes into starvation mode,” said Sadhguru.COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) in March this year. The outbreak was first detected late last year in Wuhan, China, and spread rapidly around the world, bringing major economies to their knees and forcing several nations to enforce total lockdowns. More than 3 million people are estimated to be infected worldwide with fatalities crossing Rs 200,000.
