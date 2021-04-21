Ram Navami 2021: This Navami, meet Lord Rama, Lakshmana and Sita virtually!

Ram Navami is a festival which is celebrated with utmost zest and fervour across the country and specifically in Maharashtra. Ram Navami, which falls on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, marks the birth of Lord Rama, who is hailed and worshipped as the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. The festival is celebrated with full gusto at some of the most revered temples in the State including The Kalaram Temple in Nashik, the Parashuram Temple in Chiplun and the Poddar Ram Temple in Nagpur. However, this year due to the ongoing pandemic, the devotees will not be allowed at the temples, but they can witness the celebrations and festivities of Ram Janmotsav at these three temples virtually. Dedicated to Lord Rama, these temples are believed to be the most sacred shrines of Lord Rama in Maharashtra.

Kalaram Temple, Nashik

Situated within the Panchvati area, the temple is believed to have been constructed on the same spot where Lord Rama lived during his exile. The idols of Lord Rama, Sita and Lakshmana are made of black stone and hence the name Kalarama. Built around 1788 by Sardar Rangrao Odhekar of the Maratha Empire in consultation with Sawaee Madhavrao Peshwa, the 12th Peshwa of the Maratha Empire and in the Hemadpanthi style of architecture, it is one of the illustrious temples of Lord Ram in the western India.