Ram Navami 2021: This Navami, meet Lord Rama, Lakshmana and Sita virtually!

Ram Navami is a festival which is celebrated with utmost zest and fervour across the country and specifically in Maharashtra. Ram Navami, which falls on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, marks the birth of Lord Rama, who is hailed and worshipped as the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. The festival is celebrated with full gusto at some of the most revered temples in the State including The Kalaram Temple in Nashik, the Parashuram Temple in Chiplun and the Poddar Ram Temple in Nagpur. However, this year due to the ongoing pandemic, the devotees will not be allowed at the temples, but they can witness the celebrations and festivities of Ram Janmotsav at these three temples virtually. Dedicated to Lord Rama, these temples are believed to be the most sacred shrines of Lord Rama in Maharashtra.
Kalaram Temple, Nashik
Situated within the Panchvati area, the temple is believed to have been constructed on the same spot where Lord Rama lived during his exile. The idols of Lord Rama, Sita and Lakshmana are made of black stone and hence the name Kalarama. Built around 1788 by Sardar Rangrao Odhekar of the Maratha Empire in consultation with Sawaee Madhavrao Peshwa, the 12th Peshwa of the Maratha Empire and in the Hemadpanthi style of architecture, it is one of the illustrious temples of Lord Ram in the western India.
The Ram Navami celebration lasts for three days starting from Navami (the ninth day of a lunar fortnight) to Ekadashi (11th day after the full moon). The third day from Ram Navami marks the chariot processions of Ram and Garuda raths from Kalaram temple.
For darshan, visit: https://shrikalaramsansthannashik.org/english/online-darshan
Parashuram Temple, Chiplun
According to Indian mythology, Parshuram is Lord Vishnu’s sixth incarnation and it is believed that Shri Parshuram pushed back the entire ocean for himself and is the creator of Konkan. It was built around 300 years ago by Brahmendra Swami (Siddis of Janjira and Peshwa of Pune).
The ancient temple is magnificent with fabulous architectural beauty, which incorporates both the Hindu and Muslim styles of architecture. It has an idol of Parashuram in Middle, God Brahma on the right and Lord Shiva on the left. Ram Navami festival is celebrated on a grand scale at this temple. A special attraction here is the Dashavatar play, which is performed on the occasion of Chaitra Dussehra.
For darshan, visit: http://www.parshuramdevasthan.org/LiveDarshan
Poddareshwar Ram Temple, Nagpur
It is a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and Ram, built by Shri Jamnadhar Poddar, who was a part of the famous Poddar family of Bissau, Rajasthan, in 1923. Made of marble and sandstone, this magnificent temple reflects the culture of Nagpur.
Every year on the occasion of Ram Navami, a grand Shobhayatra (procession) is organised which comprises various chariots, with people from different communities and castes participating in it.
For darshan, visit: https://www.facebook.com/SHRIRAMJANMOTSAVSHOBHAYATRA