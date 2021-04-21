Guiding Light: Ram Navami — The divine day of Lord Rama

While the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to the ninth form of Nav Durga, Goddess Siddhidhatri, but the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri is a double delight for most Hindus, as every year, Ram Navami too, falls on this day, which livens up the festive spirit and makes the day even more auspicious.

Apart from worshipping Goddess Siddhidhatri and other eight avatars of Durga, Lord Rama along with Goddess Sita, Lakshman and Hanumana are also worshipped by Hindus across the nation on Ram Navami. According to Hindu mythology and legends, Lord Rama, who is hailed as the descent of Lord Vishnu, ‘The Preserver’ was born on this day.

Hence, to commemorate the arrival of Lord Vishnu’s avatar on Earth, the one who was born to Queen Kaushalya and King Dasharatha in Ayodhya in Treta Yug on the Navami tithi (ninth day) of Shukla paksha of the month Chaitra, Ram Navami is celebrated. The day is about respecting and following great values, ethics and righteousness of Rama, who is revered as Maryada Purshottam.

Lord Rama, who is believed to be the seventh incarnation of Vishnu, was born during the Madhyahna (afternoon). Hence, it is said to be the best and the most auspicious time to perform Ram Navami puja. Today, the Shubh muhurat for Ram Navami pujan will begin from 10:19 AM and will end at 12:52 PM in noon. The Madhyahna moment is the exact time when Rama was born and that is why pujas and yagyas are performed at noted temples across the country.

Apart from celebrating the birth of Lord Rama, this day also marks the triumph of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura, the buffalo demon who was killed on Maha Navami. The ninth day of Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami, both denotes the victory of good over evil spirits.

And, since Ram Navami is all about celebrating the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, the devotees decorate their homes and worship Lord Rama in his infant form. Devotees take a dip in the holy river of Ayodhya, Saryu. Some devotees observe fast, offer satvik food and deserts to Lord Rama and enjoy it with family after performing the aarti.