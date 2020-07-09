Patience: The best remedy for every problem

— Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj ji

Patience is one of those virtues that can transform a moment of high anxiety into quiet relaxation, a rush of mental agitation into the smooth flowing river that life can be. While most people might admit to being impatient in some area of their life, not many know how to free themselves from their quickening anxieties. So how can we be more patient? Can we just decide to become a patient person? Can patience be a permanent thread woven through our personality? How do we create patience?

Being patient is a creative process. It involves bringing together a variety of ingredients in an initial process of visualisation. The first step is to admit and acknowledge that our impatient trait is entirely our own creation. So, it’s not the late train or failing delivery service, it’s us that make us impatient. We have created and sustained the impatient ‘habit’, so we can create and sustain patience. And like all our other creations the process begins on the screen of our mind. That is where we conceive, believe and achieve patience ‘in rehearsal’, before we step onto the stage of daily life.

Our inner peace can only travel from our heart to our mind when we no longer want to change what is. The moment we accept everyone and everything as we find them, without any resistance, is the moment we are able to embrace life in its totality, as it is. That alone is quite a challenge for many of us as we have a tendency to spend too much time and energy in our minds. It’s there that we judge others, hurry others and try to ‘fix’ the problems of the world, under the illusion that it’s our job, and that we can!

Our peace and our acceptance are like two primary colours which, when mixed together, create contentment. We cannot be patient unless we are content in our self, with our self and with the world, at this moment now. This also requires the realisation that there is only now. Only then will all attempts to escape into the future or hide in the past, come to an end.