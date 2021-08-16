Parsi New Year 2021: A day of bonhomie and prosperity

In what is a 3000-year old tradition, Parsi New Year marks the beginning of the Iranian or ‘Shahenshahi’ calendar named after its creator and the much revered Persian king Jamshed. The occasion is also called Navroz or Nawroz meaning ‘a new day’. It is also the first day of the Zoroastrian year. This day represents the spirit of harmony and friendship for the Parsi and Iranian communities.

There is a beautiful story behind why the Parsi New Year is also called Jamshed-i-Navroz. According to the legends, Jamshed saved the creation from a deadly apocalyptic winter. The king climbed to the heavens on the demons’ shoulders, and took on a divine glow. The day came to be called as Navroz or a new day, after all the evil had been won over.

This day marks the seasonal transition and members of the Parsi community clean up and decorate their homes with symbols of happiness and prosperity like butterflies, stars, fish and birds. They also spiritually cleanse their minds and hearts to begin the New Year afresh. This happens a day before Navroz and is called Pateti.

The Parsis dress up in their new traditional attires including silver kustis, a sacred girdle worn around the waist, and caps. They have the traditional falooda made from rose water and milk’ and ‘ravo’ made using semolina, sugar and milk. They also have special Parsi feasts with their family and loved ones.

An important part of the day includes offering prayers at the Fire Temple or Agiary. There the members of the community make offerings of milk, flowers, sandalwood and fruits, and pray for the well-being and prosperity of all.

What is the real essence of a prayer?

“Prayer is gratefulness; a recognition of huge tidal wave of love that God is pouring on you every moment,” says Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, global spiritual master and founder of The Art of Living.

(The author is a former business journalist and writer with The Art of Living)

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 07:00 AM IST