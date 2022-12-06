Margashirsha Purnima 2022: Date, Significance and all you need to know about this day

Margashirsha Purnima 2022 | Unsplash

The full moon holds an enormous importance in the Hindu calendar. The Purnima or the full moon day falling in the Margashirsha month is also observed as Dattatreya Jayanti. In Hinduism, Lord Dattatreya is an avatar of the Trimurti, i.e., Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva. This day is very auspicious because the month itself is believed to be the most sacred.

On this occasion, devotees observe a day-long fast from sunrise to moonrise and worship the Sun and Moon by offering salutations with water.

Date

The Margashirsha Purnima Vrat will be observed on December 7, 2022.

Tithi starts: On Dec 07, 2022, at 08:01 am

Tithi ends: On Dec 08, 2022, at 09.37 am

Significance

Margashirsha Purnima is said to be the day when Bhagwan Dattatreya came to planet earth. It was also believed that the Annapurna form of Mother Goddess Parvati took birth on this day. She is hailed as the Goddess of food, and worshipped by devotees with great regard. Devotees worship Dattatreya, Maa Parvati along with their Ishta Devata (favourite god or goddess) on the full moon day of this Hindu month.