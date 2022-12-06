Dattatreya Jayanti 2022: Date, significance, holy chants, and all you need to know about this special day |

Lord Dattatreya has three heads and six arms and is worshipped as the unified form of the divine trinity: Brahma, Vishnu, and Maheshwara (Shiva). His appearance on this planet is believed to date around 5000 years ago. On this religious day of His birth, people take bath early in the morning in holy rivers or streams, and recite holy names and chants towards Him.

Date of Dattatreya Jayanti this year

December 7, 2022

Significance

As per Shastras, Lord Dattatreya was born on Purnima (full moon day) during Pradosh Kaal in Margashirsha month. The birthplace of Dattatreya is located in a Maharashtra village named Mahur. On a small hillock, there is an ancient temple of the Lord that attracts devotees to seek the blessings of Dattatreya.

On Dattatreya Jayanti which is also known as Datta Jayanti, devotees specially offer jasmine flowers to the child form of the incarnation. The day is widely celebrated by temple visits and bhajans in the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

Sri Dattatreya is considered as the Guru of all the gurus, and is known to have sought education from 24 Gurus including the panchabhootas. The Dattatreya community strongly believes that worshipping Him saves a person from curses and evil, ensuring an obstacle-free life.

Holy chants

“Guru Brahma, Guru Vishnu, Guru devo Maheshwara,

Guru sakshat, param Brahma, tasmai shri gurave namah"

"Hari Om Tat Sat Jai Guru Datta”

‘'Digambara Digambara Shrīpad Vallabh Digambara'’