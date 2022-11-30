Margashirsha Guruvar: Date, significance, puja vidhi, holy chants and all you need to know

Representative image | istockphoto

The ninth month of the Hindu calendar is Margashirsha, in which Margashirsha Laxmi puja is performed with great importance and devotion. Guruvar or Thursdays are considered special and even more auspicious during this month.

Margashirsha mahina (month)

To the unversed, the month of Margashirsha started on November 20th. However, according to some panchangs (from Southern India), the holy month would begin on December 5th.

In Margashirsha mahina, every Thursday, Laxmi puja is done, and many devotees observe fasting. The next Thursday of this month, or the Margashirsha Guruvar falls on December 1, 2022.

Significance and Puja practices

Fasting, according to Goddess Laxmi, the Goddess of Wealth, is highly rewarding and blissful for her devotees. Margashirsha's evening puja is usually performed at home or at a nearby Laxmi Mata temple. It is believed that performing puja and fasting will remove all problems and obstacles from one's life, paving way to the divine's blessings on the devotee.

Puja begins by retaining the 'shreeyantra' and lighting the earthen lamp. For prasad, one can offer fruits, sweets, and milk to the goddess. One is often suggested to offer lotus flowers to Goddess Laxmi on this day.

Holy chants

Om Shreem Hreem Shreem Kamale Kamalalaye Praseed Praseed Shreem Hreem Shreem Om Mahalakshmaye Namah

Om Mahadevsya Vidmahe Vishnupatnyai Cha Dheemahi Tanno Lakshmi Prachodayat