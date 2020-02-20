Maha Shivratri 2020: Cattle fair at Isha Yoga Center shows indigenous breeds

The sacred land of India celebrates numerous festivals for spiritual growth, and among them, Mahashivratri is one of the most popular. At Isha Yoga Center it is a nightlong festival with guided meditations accompanied by renowned artist performances. Scores of people from across the world gather to witness these performances that brings together different cultural aspects of India, through music, dance, sound & light show, cattle fair, tribal stalls, saree & dhoti draping events.
Wait, cattle fair? Why would one want to have a cattle fair on a night like this?
Earlier, India had over 120 indigenous breeds of cattle. But today, only 37 of them have survived – the rest have become extinct.
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, the founder of this yoga center states, “In terms of health, in terms of cancer prevention, and above all, for our children to grow up well, and to fertilize the land, these indigenous breeds are very important.”
On this day when millions of people stream to witness Mahashivratri, he throws light on this crucial aspect.
The foundation displays 23 of the remaining 37 indigenous breeds of cows and bulls. Cattle breeds from Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Maharashtra and various other states are reared here and are kept open for the public who can visit the stalls and also learn about the breeds at the fair. Some of these breeds include Kangayam, Gir, Ongole, Umbalacheri, Kangrich.The foundation is striving to get at least a sample of all the 37 breeds that still exist.
From toddlers stretching the arms out into the shed to reach the baby calves heads, tourists from different countries taking selfies with the big bull to akka’s collecting cow dung from the peripheries to smear it on the temple floors later - this place is a visual delight. Just like one would adorn their best dress and jewellery for Diwali, the cattle here at the Isha cattle fair, are all decked up in a festive mood!
I remember those times as a child, where every occasion was just another reason to go worship and feed gau mata as they refer to the “holy cow” in every neighbourhood in India. Cattle has been an important part of Indian homes, culture and families. More so during those times when agriculture was the centre of our lives, and concrete jungles didn’t take up so much green spaces. While things may have changed in the city lives, and we now resort to occasional facetimes with our gau mata, cattle is one of the most important aspects of agricultural India.
Today, farmers are resorting to chemical farming which has resulted in a host of soil degradation, and nutrition problems. In order to keep the soil enriched, Isha foundation works closely with farmers, to help them transition to natural farming methods, a large aspect of this shift, is the livestock.
Isha educates the farmers about this and also brings in native Indian bovine breeds. Speaking of which, the Velliangiri Farmers Producers Organisation initiated by Isha, is currently ranked 7th in India and 1st in Tamil Nadu. This brought up a whooping 800% increase in farmer’s profitability! All of this, through adoption of a proven 5 year natural farming model, no wonder they wouldn’t miss this opportunity to join in on celebrating their hero!
While millions tune in to a joyful MSR 2020, the cattle fair brings a rare agricultural education to it.
