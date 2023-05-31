Is today Nirjala Ekadashi? Date, significance, wishes, and everything to mark the special day |

Nirjala Ekadashi 2023 falls on May 31, Wednesday. This is a special day in the Hindu calendar which sees devotees observing a complete fast to seek the mercy and blessing of Lord Vishnu. As the term 'Nirjala' means 'Without Water', those keeping a fast on Nirjala Ekadashi try to stay a whole day without even consuming a sip of water.

The day remembers Bhima, who was unable to fast and was upset due to his weak determination. He was then suggested by Maharishi Vyasa to hold only the Nirjala Ekadashi fast, which is one of the most important ones. In view of this legend, the festival is also known as Bhimseni Ekadashi or Bhima Ekadashi.

According to Drig Panchang, Ekadashi Tithi started on the afternoon of May 30, 2023 and thus was marked on a fresh day beginning with sunrise. Devotees would break their fast on June 1 before 6 am.

One is expected to recite the holy names of the Lord with devotion while observing the fast. Bhajans devoting to Lord Vishnu are sung on the day of Nirjala Ekadashi. Also, visiting a temple of Lord Vishnu is considered auspicious . "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya" is one of the most popular and power Hindu mantras to mark the occasion.

