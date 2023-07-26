 Is Ashura On July 27 Or 28? All You Need To Know
Ashura is observed with fasting and prayers.

Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
Is Ashura On July 27 Or 28?

The Islamic New Year started earlier this July with its first and holy month Muharram. The ninth, tenth, and eleventh days of this Islamic month hold great significance. The 10th day of Muharram is known as Ashura and is considered the day, for Sunnis, when the Prophet Musa (AS) was being pursued by Pharaoh and escaped with his followers. For the Shiahs, the day marks grief with the killing of the Prophet's grandson and daughter and his son-in-law by Umayyas forces during the Battle of Karbala.

Ashura Date 2023

As per the Gregorian calendar, Ashura 2023 falls on July 28. However, one day ahead and later are also part of the occasion.

Fasting Rituals

Ashura is observed with fasting and prayers. It is believed that the Prophet and his companions fasted on the Day of Ashura. And the Muslims continue to fast on this day and also the day before it which marks fasting on the ninth and tenth day of Muharram.

The fasting can be carried out in three ways of which observe a fast for three days - on, before, and after Ashura Day is the best. The others for two days including Ashura Day along with either a day before or after.

More About Fasting On Ashura 2023

Plays and processions are staged on this day to commemorate the martyrdom. Talwar Zani (Talwar Ka Matam) is displayed on the streets as Muslims use a sword self-flagellating, flailing, and beating themselves as part of a religious and traditional practice.

