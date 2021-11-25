Guru Pushya Yoga 2021: Date, timings, significance - Here's all you need to know

Pushya Nakshatra is considered to be the most auspicious time to shop, especially when it falls on a Thursday. When Pushya Nakshatra falls on Thursday it is called "Guru Pushya Yoga". And Thursday, November 25, is going to be an auspicious occasion as Guru Pushya Yoga falls on that day.

In astrology, out of all the 27 constellations, Pushya Nakshatra is considered the best as it is considered to be the destroyer of all evils and troubles.

According to drikpanchang.com, Guru Pushya Yoga is also known as Guru Pushya Nakshatra Yoga, Guru Pushya Amrit Yoga or Gurupushyamrut Yoga.

The day is considered to be auspicious for shopping or buying things. It is believed that bringing new things home on this day brings happiness and prosperity.

It is believed that investing on this day can be very fruitful, the benefits of which one can reap for a long time.

Guru Pushya Yoga Date and Timings for Mumbai:

Date: November 25

Timings: 06:52 AM to 06:50 PM

(Date & Time Source: Drikpanchang)

