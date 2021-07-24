Guru Purnima 2021: Wishes, greetings, status, quotes and images to share

Guru Purnima is celebbrated every year to worship the guru, teacher or mentor. A guru plays an irreplaceable role in guiding and transforming one's life. They are to be respected and are even considered akin to God in many cultures.

Guru Purnima is celebrated to honour one's chosen spiritual teachers or leaders. It is celebrated every year on the full moon day (Purnima) in the month of Ashadha (June–July) as per the Hindu calendar.

This year the auspicious day will be observed on July 24.

The day is also known as Vyasa Purnima as it marks the birth of Veda Vyasa, the sage author of the Mahabharata and is believed to be the ultimate teacher.

In Buddhism, this day also commemorates the first sermon of Gautam Buddha at Sarnath.