Guru Purnima 2021: Wishes, greetings, status, quotes and images to share

Guru Purnima is celebbrated every year to worship the guru, teacher or mentor. A guru plays an irreplaceable role in guiding and transforming one's life. They are to be respected and are even considered akin to God in many cultures.
Guru Purnima is celebrated to honour one's chosen spiritual teachers or leaders. It is celebrated every year on the full moon day (Purnima) in the month of Ashadha (June–July) as per the Hindu calendar.
This year the auspicious day will be observed on July 24.
The day is also known as Vyasa Purnima as it marks the birth of Veda Vyasa, the sage author of the Mahabharata and is believed to be the ultimate teacher.
In Buddhism, this day also commemorates the first sermon of Gautam Buddha at Sarnath.
Guru Purnima Wishes
Today is an auspicious day to be grateful and humble. Thank you for making my life worthwhile. Wish you a Happy Guru Purnima!
The one who inspires, one who informs, one who guides, one who teaches… to all those Gurus. Happy Guru Purnima!
May your Guru’s blessings bring you infinite happiness and success and pave the right path always.
May on this auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, the boundless grace of the Guru be upon you and your family. Happy Guru Purnima!
Guru is the ultimate way to find truth and knowledge. Let’s seek Guru and their teachings to make our life enlightened and happy. Happy Guru Purnima to you!
May with the grace of Guru be upon you and your family. May with the blessings of Guru you realize your strengths and achieve all your goals. Happy and blessed Guru Purnima!
There will be no darkness in your life when there is the ray of light of your blessings and teachings. Happy Guru Purnima!
We all should be grateful to who made us meet ourselves. Happy Guru Purnima!
Every Person in the World teaches you Something, Either Good Bad or Worse, Gratitude for All the teachings. Happy Guru Purnima!
I bow to the one who has inspired me and taught the right way of life!
You are the inspiration who made me overcome every hurdle in life. It wouldn’t have been possible without you. Thanks for making me who I am.
You introduced me to myself and showed me the right way. Thanks for making me who I am. Wishing you a happy Guru Purnima Day!
On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, I want to thank all the people who have taught and inspired me to give my best. Extending my warm greetings to all Teachers around the World.
Happy Guru Purnima to all!
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)