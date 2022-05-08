Guru Gyan: Are you Wise or Otherwise? Understanding the difference between knowledge and wisdom

Information, knowledge and wisdom — our everyday terms, most common and often used interchangeably. But are they really the same?

Today, we are living in a world ruled by information technology. Our friendly search engine on the web comes up with data for almost every query that we have as it has become a gigantic repository of information from countless websites, blogs covering all fields comprehensible to the human race. The world is full of information that gets circulated without checking its authenticity and applying the brain.

What is knowledge then? Knowledge is skill, understanding or structured information which a person gets by experience or learning. How is knowledge different from wisdom? Wisdom is the practical application of knowledge at the right time for a good cause.

Let me explain with an example to give you more clarity. Knowing that investors in the share market make good returns through investment and trading is information. Knowledge is enrolling for a course to learn more about share market trading and investment. But, wisdom is when you conquer your greed, fear and practically follow the trading system taught in your investment class to earn big returns.

Every scientific discovery or invention originates with a higher thought to aid you in your progress, success and save the most precious resource of mankind — time. But later whether you use the invention and saved time wisely for your all-round progress and liberation?

Today, there are innumerable and easily accessible sources of information surrounding you and many of you must be engaged in learning something or the other all the time. Certificates from courses pile up and several videos are still saved in your watch-later list. Is this information and knowledge making you Wise or Otherwise?

Our Vishnu Puran says — सा विद्या या विमुक्तये (knowledge is that which liberates us ). The knowledge which you learn in schools, colleges or courses, the information you consume through the internet or social media — does it have the power to liberate you from all your problems and worries? If not, then you surely need to do something else to be wise.

From ancient times, Bharat is known to be a land of spiritually enlightened gurus having wisdom technology whereby Guru transfers wisdom to their students instantly through one meditation. A timeless example of wisdom technology is the transfer of knowledge from 700 verses of the Bhagavad Gita within a few minutes by Lord Krishna to Arjun in Kurukshetra amidst war.

Only information and knowledge do not help on their own. The source of knowledge should be authentic and works best for you when it comes to you from your Guru. The Wise uses the same resources for gaining or imparting wisdom and enlightening oneself and others. All have

access to the same resources and technology, yet we see only a few become legends, visionaries and multi-millionaires. Why? Because they know exactly how to use resources and technology wisely to transform themselves for a larger-than-life-goal.

From today, let’s take an oath to use technology for transferring wisdom. Let’s not become victims of the technology... let’s spread the ‘Wisdom Technology’. When everyone here is born to seek liberation, then why not largely use this genius mode for enlightening the self and others? Think!

(The writer is a spiritual leader and the founder of Antar Yog Foundation. To know more about the foundation, visit https://learn.antaryogfoundation.in)

