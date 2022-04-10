Guru Gyan: What is the Antar Yog way of life? Here's all you need to know

What is God? Does God really exist? If there is God, where we can find Him? Does God reside in the temples and the deities that we worship? If such questions have ever crossed your mind, here are some answers for you.

Many saints of ancient Bharat spent lot of time contemplating about God. It is here in Bharat that the powerful practice of Yog emerged.

What really is Yog? Yog is the practice of uniting with God. Where is this God that we must unite with? This quest takes us to the practice of Antar Yog, which means to unite with God within us and within every other living and non-living being. Remember, we are not human beings who wish to experience divinity, but we are divine beings who have taken birth to experience the human form.

Antar Yog way of life is the simple practice of seeing Lord within your own self and in everyone else. It teaches us to see Lord in the form of brother, uncle, enemy, wife, etc.. who has come to teach us a lesson or play with us. From the moment you start seeing the Lord in the form of your boss who is scolding you, you open up tremendous opportunities to become a better employee and get a promotion. If there is a theft at your home and you think that the Lord in the form of a thief must have come to teach me a lesson that I should have been more careful, your entire perspective changes. Every obstacle becomes an opportunity to evolve, learn and progress.

Once you start seeing the Lord in every being, should you always act lovingly with everyone? The answer is yes! However, the expression of love in every situation may vary. A mother punishes the child when he lies to her. Does the mother not love her child? No! It is her love for him that is making her take this stern step for the child's betterment. Where stern action is required, you must act accordingly... but first, you need to ask yourself, are these actions for the betterment of that person?

There is nothing called coincidence. Every person, situation or problem has a unique lesson to teach you and comes into your life or disappears from your life for a reason. Sometimes the person is connected to you from your past life and is here in this birth to complete the karmic cycle. Once the balance sheet is tallied the person, situation or problem disappears.

When you see Lord in everyone, you are free of hatred, anger, jealousy and all other evil emotions. You act without fear. You learn to love everyone unconditionally. Once you start practicing this Antar Yog way of life, you will start experiencing many miracles.

You will start appreciating life, you would only want to do good to others and you would be a compassionate person and a better human being. Antar Yog way of life is the first step on the path to ultimate liberation, which is the purpose of your birth. I am sure you will make this practice your regular habit and experience bliss yourselves.

(The writer is a spiritual leader and the founder of Antar Yog Foundation. To know more about the foundation, visit https://learn.antaryog foundation.in)

