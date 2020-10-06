Guru Gobind Singh Death Anniversary: 10 inspiring quotes by the tenth Sikh guru

Born as Gobind Rai, Guru Gobind Singh was the tenth Sikh guru.
Guru Gobind Singh had to overtake his leadership at the young age of nine. It was him who gave the warrior community a new surname - Singh.
He became the sixth Khalsa and changed his name from Gobind Rai to Guru Gobind Singh. He also founded the Khalsa Vani, which is ‘Waheguru ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru ji ki fateh’ and the five Ks (Khalsa), which are the principles of life.
October 7 marks the death anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh. He left his physical body in 1708, at Abchal Nagar, Hazoor Sahib (Nanded, Maharashtra, India) on October 7.
Guru Gobind Singh was not just a Sikh Guru but also a spiritual master, poet and philosopher. His philosophy is still relevant in today's times. Here are some of his inspiring thoughts and sayings.
He alone is a man who keeps his word.
Not that he has one thing in the heart, and another on the tongue.
I came into the world charged with the duty to uphold the right in every place, to destroy sin and evil… the only reason I took birth was to see that righteousness may flourish, that good may live, and tyrants be torn out by their roots.
Those who call me God, will fall into the deep pit of hell. Regard me as one of his slaves and have no doubt whatever about it. I am a servant of the Supreme Being; and have come to behold the wonderful drama of life.
If you are strong, torture not the weak,
And thus lay not the axe to thy empire
He who trusts, however, in an oath on God,
His Protection also in He; in need, He shows the Path
Shed not recklessly the blood of another with thy sword,
Lest the Sword on High falls upon thy neck.
When there is incest, adultery, atheism, hatred of religion, no more dharma, and sin everywhere, the impossible Iron Age has come; in what way the world will be saved? For the helpless, the Lord Himself will manifest as the Supreme Purusha. He will be called the Kalki incarnation and will be glorious like a lion coming down from heaven.
Har aan kas ki o rastbaazi kunad Rahim-e bar o rehmsaazi kunad Those who follow the path of truth In their thought and action, He showers mercies upon them, They are granted His compassion.
Egotism is such a terrible disease, in the love of duality, they do their deeds.
The greatest comforts and lasting peace are obtained, when one eradicates selfishness from within.