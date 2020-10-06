Guru Gobind Singh Death Anniversary: 10 inspiring quotes by the tenth Sikh guru

Born as Gobind Rai, Guru Gobind Singh was the tenth Sikh guru.

Guru Gobind Singh had to overtake his leadership at the young age of nine. It was him who gave the warrior community a new surname - Singh.

He became the sixth Khalsa and changed his name from Gobind Rai to Guru Gobind Singh. He also founded the Khalsa Vani, which is ‘Waheguru ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru ji ki fateh’ and the five Ks (Khalsa), which are the principles of life.

October 7 marks the death anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh. He left his physical body in 1708, at Abchal Nagar, Hazoor Sahib (Nanded, Maharashtra, India) on October 7.

Guru Gobind Singh was not just a Sikh Guru but also a spiritual master, poet and philosopher. His philosophy is still relevant in today's times. Here are some of his inspiring thoughts and sayings.