Guiding Light: Yoga for the mind, body, and soul

When it comes to your health there are many aspects the involved in its upkeep. Mental health physical health and emotional health all form the important factors that contribute to your overall well being. Whether short term benefits or long-term advantages, yoga easily brings both to the table. The wonderful thing about the yoga practice is that not only does it focus on external health and wellbeing such as keeping your weight in check, giving you a toned and conditioned body but it also looks after your inner well being.

Physical benefits

Yoga keeps you physically fit through its dynamic postures. You can experience mental well being by eliminating stress, anxiety, depression, and developing a more positive in vibrant mind set. Yoga also promotes smooth functioning of your organs and improves the way that your circulatory system works. It benefits your nervous system, improves blood circulation, enhances immunity, and brings a plethora of other benefits. Yoga strengthens you from the inside out by regulating your emotions through breath work known as pranayama and calms the mind bringing you to a grounded form of energy through meditative practices.

Yoga practices you can do

The ideal time to practice yoga could be when you wake up early in the morning to perform techniques such as Sun Salutation or Surya namaskar. You can also include breathing exercises such as Anulom-Vilom, Kapal Bhati, Bhastrika Pranayam etc. But the beauty of yoga is that it can be done at any of any time of the day and still bring you many health advantages.

Yoga for overall health

Yoga postures build strength and flexibility; it boosts the functioning of all the organs and important functions of your body. It also affects your spinal health by improving your posture and keeping issues such as back pain, shoulder and neck pain at bay. Yoga can help you maintain a healthy weight, improve your skin and hair making you look ten years or more younger. Yoga techniques when done regularly also affects your mental well being in a positive manner.

Most importantly, yoga is a spiritual process that means ‘Yuj’ or union. It is a journey towards uniting with your higher self or the divine consciousness. All the different techniques in yoga are practices to align your mind, body and soul with the state of your higher consciousness.