Guiding Light: Yoga: A way to mental fitness

In recent years, mental health is finally given the importance it ought to receive. For ages, the mental health of an individual has been ignored. Our mental health affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices. It is important at every stage of life- from childhood to adolescence to adulthood.

Yoga has always been known to calm one's body, mind, and soul. If you are somebody who practices yoga, then you most likely have endured the satisfaction that yoga offers — the feeling of being grounded, calm, connected, clear, and centred. Yoga thus helps you create a deeper connection within your mind, body, and soul.

Yoga offers for you to control your environment- mind, body, and souls. It helps you to disengage from the constant self-battering and the anxieties of life that lead you to depression. When, through yoga, you practice controlled breathing and movement, you become capable of your own emotions, by and by. The more you make yoga a part of your routine, the more it helps you channelize your energies, both- positive and negative.

Covid-19 is a pandemic that has hit us hard, but our impaired mental health is epidemic. It has been haunting us and will continue to haunt the coming generations if we do not take care of ourselves. Performing yoga asanas and meditation can help in decreasing the cortisol levels in our body, i.e. the stress hormone(s).

Restorative yoga is a unique mind-body practice with its emphasis on moving through asanas mindfully and purposefully. It thus is the relaxation response that is enabled through yoga that accompanies these mind and body practices that lead to the many improvements to physical and mental health.