Guiding Light: Worry and Feelings

The head worries and the heart feels. The two cannot function at the same time. When your feelings dominate, worry dissolves. If you worry a lot, your feelings are dead and you are stuck in your head. Worrying makes your mind and heart inert and dull. It steals your energy and prevents you from thinking clearly. Worries are like a rock in the head. They entangle you; they trap you in a cage. Worries are uncertain since they are about the future.

When you feel, you do not worry. Feelings are like flowers, they come up, they blossom and they die. Feelings rise, they fall and then disappear. When your feelings are expressed, you feel relieved. When you are angry, you express your anger and the next moment you feel fine. Or when you are upset, you cry and you get over it. Feelings last for some short time and then they drop away, but worry eats at you for longer periods of time and eventually consumes you.

Feelings make you spontaneous. Children feel so they are spontaneous, but adults put brakes on their feelings and start worrying. Worry obstructs action while feelings propel action. Worrying about negative feelings is a blessing because it puts brakes on those feelings, preventing you from acting on them. Worries about positive feelings usually never occur. Often you start worrying about your feelings when you think you are feeling too much.

Offering your worries is prayer and prayer moves you in feelings.