Guiding Light: Welcome Jesus in your hearts!

The festival of Christmas is celebrated annually on the 25th of December across the world by Christians and non-Christians alike. It marks the birth of Jesus Christ, the Saviour, who atoned and died for the sins of humanity.

Christ was born in a stable in the middle of a dark night in Bethlehem to Mary and Joseph more than 2000 years ago. Many shepherds came to visit baby Jesus when angels told them the good news of their Saviour, their Messiah being born. Three wise men, the Magi, travelled from the far east to worship the infant who was the child of God, a part of God Himself.

The birth of Jesus Christ marked the beginning of a new age of transformation for humankind. He was born during a time where greed, lust, dishonesty, violence, ignorance and hatred prevailed. There was no thought of God, of his words and his blessings. Mankind was lost in the material desires of the world and he committed sins for his never-ending greed and lust. He lived to spread the good word of God and to transform the lives of people, and he died on the cross to pay for the sins of humanity.

The birth of Jesus Christ, which is celebrated as Christmas, is more than just a celebration of the birth of our Saviour. It has a deeper spiritual significance that is the foundation of His teachings.

He was born to a poor couple and not to any king or queen, which reminds us that to God, all His children are equal. Jesus Christ was born in the dark night, in a stable, with animals resting around him. The night is an important symbol here, it is significant of the “dark” period, of hate, ignorance, greed and lust, which prevailed before the birth of God. but most importantly, it symbolises the darkness in which we live, without the love of God, until He takes birth in our hearts, just like Jesus took birth in our world. With his birth, was the dawn of a new era for humanity.

We shall truly celebrate Christmas when we let the spirit of God be born in our hearts; when we let our thoughts, intentions, words and actions be guided by His teachings; when we let love prevail over jealousy, envy and hatred; when we dedicate our lives to the good deeds of God.

Christmas is a beautiful celebration of joy and love, the two most profound teachings of Christ, but it is the story of his birth truly teaches us spiritual lessons to lead our lives. Merry Christmas!

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 08:48 AM IST