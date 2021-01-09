Guiding Light: Turn your mistakes into valuable life lessons

“Good judgment comes from experience and experience comes from poor judgment” Anonymous

Mistakes are simply a part of everyday life. You can learn from a mistake only after you admit that you made it. If you stand up and own the mistake, the possibilities for learning will grow many folds. Admitting the mistake makes learning possible as it moves the focus from blame to understanding. Wise people admit their mistakes easily. It increases the speed of progress.

All the mistakes we make may not be life-changing, however, every mistake provides us with an opportunity to learn on what not to do the next time.

Accepting the mistaken mindset allows us to make changes in our skills and behaviours and opens the gate for overall improvement. However, we always live with a sense of fear of being rejected, this either stops from taking actions or covering up the mistakes. We need to start looking at mistakes as a stepping stone to life course correction.

When you think of being successful, you envisage reaching your goals–Personal and professional i.e.signing the contract papers for your house, getting recognized in the organization by way of promotion etc. It is important to keep following the process leading to the above-mentioned moments and more. There is a process that takes place when you move forward toward your goals and you are likely to commit some mistakes. The process should not be ignored.

Mistakes often serve as motivation to learn. After making a mistake, you may find that you are more open to feedback, as you are no longer under the illusion that your process was the best. You become more receptive to new views and ideas. After you experience the disappointment of your mistake, you will have the motivation to change your process.

How to learn from mistakes? Own up your mistake. Don’t continue beating yourself up for a mistake. Develop an expansion mindset. Ensure it is difficult to make a mistake. Teach others.

What has been done can't be undone. You still have the ability and choice on how to respond. Growth will start as soon as you recognize and admit your mistake and make suitable efforts to find what did go wrong. Learn from mistakes and grow as a person. When you start looking at your mistakes as opportunities for growth, you will see them as a vital learning experience and not a failure.

(The writer is a Delhi based Master Coach and a Motivational Speaker)