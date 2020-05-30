Guiding Light: There is no end in spirituality

-- Grand Master Akshar

Different life systems, species and beings have their own way of living and experiencing life. As human beings, we turn to science for answers to measure our world. Science defines what our reality is according to what we can see, hear, smell, touch and feel. But even science knows that there are dimensions that lie beyond our senses, and our technology is too far behind to detect them. But unlike the limits of science, spirituality is limitless.

There is no beginning, middle or end to spirituality. The world that we know of has many ends. Equations between people change all the time. Friends turn foes, relationships turn sour, marriages end, and partnerships are terminated. There is a definite birth, and death too is certain, while the life in between is unpredictable. To make life complete, and evolve we need to travel on to the spiritual path. Imagine the journey then, it will be an endless one with the inexhaustible energy of spirituality. When you remain infinitely positive, there will be no suffering- only never-ending positivity.

When we turn seekers or followers of the spiritual path we will always find ways to conclude situations harmoniously. Spirituality is immemorial. It has withstood the test of time by staying relevant regardless of the era, century or the aeon. Time, places and circumstances cause no negative impact on spirituality. Everything about it has remained just the same. We all grow and evolve with time. Certain things may change or end but spirituality does not. Spirituality is an ever-expanding path with a beginning and no end. It is never-ending, and those who are on this road begin to understand that the journey is infinite.